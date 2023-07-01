Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 7,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period.

In other news, COO Craig Erlich bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.09 per share, for a total transaction of $192,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,827.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 10,495 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $712,085.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,117,958.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Craig Erlich acquired 3,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.09 per share, with a total value of $192,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,827.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 33,370 shares of company stock worth $2,215,776. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADC. Mizuho upgraded Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $77.50 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. JMP Securities downgraded Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $65.38 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.34 and a fifty-two week high of $80.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.46.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.52). Agree Realty had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $126.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 163.13%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,839 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 38.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

