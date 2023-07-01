Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,355 Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NS. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 1,610.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James upgraded NuStar Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuStar Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

NuStar Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE NS opened at $17.14 on Friday. NuStar Energy L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.84.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 151.56% and a net margin of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $393.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

