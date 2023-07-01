Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the May 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 171.0 days.

Georg Fischer Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FCHRF remained flat at $75.72 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 150. Georg Fischer has a 52 week low of $66.21 and a 52 week high of $75.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.50.

Georg Fischer Company Profile

Georg Fischer AG provides piping systems, and casting and machining solutions in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers plastic and metal piping systems for the transportation of water, abrasive and aggressive liquids, and gases, as well as corresponding services for industry, utilities, and building services sectors; and fittings, valves, pipes, automation, and jointing technologies for various water cycle applications.

