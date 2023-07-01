Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the May 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 171.0 days.
Georg Fischer Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FCHRF remained flat at $75.72 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 150. Georg Fischer has a 52 week low of $66.21 and a 52 week high of $75.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.50.
Georg Fischer Company Profile
