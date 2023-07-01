GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Price Down 6.2% This Week

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market cap of $7.55 million and $1.05 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be bought for $0.0771 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,933,412 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GensoKishi Metaverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

