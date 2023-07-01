General Electric Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the conglomerate on Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th.

General Electric has a payout ratio of 8.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect General Electric to earn $3.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE GE opened at $109.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $110.26.

Insider Activity

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on GE. Oppenheimer raised their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.19.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.