Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Short Interest Update

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 92.3% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Geberit in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Geberit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.20.

Geberit Stock Performance

Shares of GBERY stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.23. 1,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,763. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.80. Geberit has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $59.29.

Geberit Increases Dividend

About Geberit

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.8352 per share. This is an increase from Geberit’s previous dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. Geberit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

