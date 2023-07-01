Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $359.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

In other news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.29, for a total transaction of $324,546.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,717.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.09, for a total transaction of $372,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,736,975.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.29, for a total value of $324,546.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,717.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,115 shares of company stock valued at $7,815,611. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Gartner by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Gartner by 4,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

IT stock opened at $350.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Gartner has a 12 month low of $231.05 and a 12 month high of $363.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $328.75 and its 200 day moving average is $329.59.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

