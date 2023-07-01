GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Short Interest Down 48.2% in June

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,000 shares, a decline of 48.2% from the May 31st total of 276,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 498,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GGN opened at $3.74 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $3.85.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Dividend

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

