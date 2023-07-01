Gala Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. In the last seven days, Gala has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. Gala has a market cap of $606.81 million and approximately $71.45 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gala Profile

Gala’s genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 24,044,074,236 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,325,143,041 tokens. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. The official website for Gala is gala.com. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

