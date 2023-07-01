G999 (G999) Price Reaches $0.0031 on Top Exchanges

G999 (G999) traded down 30% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. In the last seven days, G999 has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $1,350.41 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00042265 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00030777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00013676 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000773 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.