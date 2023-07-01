FY2023 EPS Estimates for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Cut by Analyst

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for First Interstate BancSystem in a report released on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.95. The consensus estimate for First Interstate BancSystem’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.28). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $255.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Down 2.4 %

FIBK has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $23.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.08. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 276,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,256,000 after purchasing an additional 53,495 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter worth about $9,543,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,097,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,955 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,307,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,763,000 after purchasing an additional 169,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Interstate BancSystem

In related news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 70,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $1,634,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,447,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,944,040.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 70,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $1,634,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,447,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,944,040.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 13,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.06 per share, with a total value of $342,689.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,672.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 19,150 shares of company stock worth $496,209 and sold 193,000 shares worth $4,472,582. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.36%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.