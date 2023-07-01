Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Short Interest Up 200.0% in June

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fusion Acquisition Corp. II

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 851,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after acquiring an additional 423,308 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 880.4% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 441,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 396,883 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 134.0% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 286,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,117,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,303,000 after purchasing an additional 209,000 shares during the period. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,372,000.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of FSNB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.38. The stock had a trading volume of 7,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,873. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average is $10.19.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire businesses in the wealth, financial advice, investment, and asset management sectors, as well as FinTech sector.

