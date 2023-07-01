Fulham Shore (LON:FUL) Stock Price Up 0.4%

The Fulham Shore PLC (LON:FUL – Free Report) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.05 ($0.18). 229,516 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,201,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14 ($0.18).

Fulham Shore Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £89.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 975.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.38, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 13.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 11.94.

About Fulham Shore

The Fulham Shore PLC owns, operates, and manages restaurants in the United Kingdom. It operates restaurants under the The Real Greek' name primarily in London and Southern England; and restaurants under the Franco Manca name, across Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds, Cambridge, Bath, Oxford, Bristol, and Exeter, as well as pizzeria under franchise in Greece.

