Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Short Interest Update

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decline of 65.0% from the May 31st total of 42,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 205,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.73.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction, as well as Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble.

