Fruits Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (FRTS)

Fruits (FRTS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Fruits has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and $130,714.44 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fruits has traded down 6% against the dollar. One Fruits coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Fruits

Fruits’ genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. Fruits’ official website is fruitsblockchain.com. Fruits’ official message board is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fruits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fruits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fruits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

