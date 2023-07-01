Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Short Interest Update

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 70.1% from the May 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTF. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 176,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 26.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 525,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 111,532 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,421,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 41.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 176,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 52,132 shares during the period.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FTF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.18. The company had a trading volume of 207,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,749. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $7.15.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Cuts Dividend

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

