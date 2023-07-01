Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY) Plans $0.12 Dividend

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Price Performance

FLHY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.76. 7,464 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average of $22.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 207,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 107,793 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,051 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $507,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period.

About Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF

The Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (FLHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed portfolio of global high-yield corporate debt. The fund seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal. FLHY was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

