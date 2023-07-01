Forum Financial Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Forum Financial Management LP trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $798,119,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 122,471.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,107,000 after buying an additional 2,617,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eaton by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Eaton by 28.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,916,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,905,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $201.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.81. The firm has a market cap of $80.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $202.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. StockNews.com cut Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.54.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

