Forum Financial Management LP Trims Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Forum Financial Management LP trimmed its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,802 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.6% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 65,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Up 1.1 %

SYK stock opened at $305.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $287.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.57. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $306.93. The company has a market cap of $115.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

