Forum Financial Management LP Sells 598 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BX stock opened at $92.97 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.13. The company has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a PE ratio of 113.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 400.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,875,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,875,071.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,116,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,505,203.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 and have sold 3,430,100 shares valued at $43,380,183. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

