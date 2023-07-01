Forum Financial Management LP Reduces Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Forum Financial Management LP lowered its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,134,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,579,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,671,000 after purchasing an additional 513,208 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,184,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,259,000 after buying an additional 218,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Altria Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,002,000 after buying an additional 1,192,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Altria Group stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.69. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $51.57.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

