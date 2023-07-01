Forum Financial Management LP Increases Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 66,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 54,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 109.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 644,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EPD stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.71. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $27.36. The firm has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on EPD. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

