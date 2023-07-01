Forum Financial Management LP Has $976,000 Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVEM opened at $53.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $56.22.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

