Forum Financial Management LP Grows Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,748 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.2% of Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on META shares. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. New Street Research lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $203,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,722,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,689,830.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $203,604.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,722,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,407 shares of company stock valued at $9,365,689 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META opened at $286.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $256.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $289.79. The company has a market capitalization of $735.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.