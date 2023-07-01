Forum Financial Management LP Cuts Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Semtech were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Semtech by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 34,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 18,895 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Semtech by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,200,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,437,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Semtech by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,759,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Semtech by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter.

Semtech Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $25.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.58. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $65.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $167.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SMTC shares. StockNews.com cut Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Semtech in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Semtech from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Semtech from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Semtech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.10.

Semtech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

