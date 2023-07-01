Forum Financial Management LP Cuts Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Forum Financial Management LP trimmed its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,437 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the third quarter valued at about $861,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Halliburton by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 160,740 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 675.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 106,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 92,992 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAL has been the topic of several research reports. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $32.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $43.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.71.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

