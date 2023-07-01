Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,874 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,349 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 236.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $547,824.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,447.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $547,824.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,447.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,594,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,788. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.59. 4,578,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,681,032. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $76.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.39 and a 200 day moving average of $61.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. The company has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.