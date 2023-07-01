Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.38

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.38 and last traded at $27.38, with a volume of 2784378 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.66.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.44.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Flex had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. On average, analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,241 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $32,352.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,841.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 9,185 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $239,452.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,769.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 535,934 shares of company stock valued at $14,136,703. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,888,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Flex by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 93,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Flex by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 36,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Flex by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 128,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

