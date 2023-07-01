Flare (FLR) Reaches One Day Volume of $5.72 Million

Flare (FLR) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Flare coin can now be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flare has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. Flare has a total market capitalization of $276.82 million and approximately $5.72 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Flare Profile

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 18,753,109,841 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flare is flare.network. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 18,740,838,992.14152 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01492796 USD and is up 1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $3,767,467.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

