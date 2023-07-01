Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 151.1% from the May 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 5.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 533,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 26,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 12.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 532,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 60,793 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $5,250,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 6.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 337,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 21,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 90.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 292,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 139,093 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Price Performance

FFC traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.74. 197,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,575. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average of $14.86. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $18.48.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

