First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD – Free Report) were up 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $11.35. Approximately 160,887 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 90,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.90. The company has a market cap of $181.03 million, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Get First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDD. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,412,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after acquiring an additional 392,356 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $3,396,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 103.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 380,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 193,503 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,560,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,109,000.

First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust DJ STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index (the Index). The Index is a dividend weighted index of 30 stocks selected from the Dow Jones STOXX 600 Index, which includes high-dividend yielding companies across 18 European countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.