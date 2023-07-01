First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Short Interest Down 70.3% in June

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 70.3% from the May 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 581.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund alerts:

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.02. The company had a trading volume of 74,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,707. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.03. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $6.65.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Cuts Dividend

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.16%.

(Free Report)

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.