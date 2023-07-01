First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:FPL)

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Price Performance
NYSE:FPL opened at $6.02 on Friday. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $6.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $6.03.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.
