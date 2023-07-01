First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:FPL)

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:FPL opened at $6.02 on Friday. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $6.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $6.03.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPL. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 69.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 16.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the first quarter valued at about $259,000.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

