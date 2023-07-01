First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Stake Boosted by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,150 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of WT Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $6,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,931,000 after buying an additional 3,038,020 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,938,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,460 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,810,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,383 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,623,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,489,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,281 shares during the last quarter.

FTSM opened at $59.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.60. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.26 and a 1 year high of $59.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

