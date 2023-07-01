First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Short Interest Down 65.0% in June

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the May 31st total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.08. The company had a trading volume of 18,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,643. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $18.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.46. The firm has a market cap of $232.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.95.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.3081 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFV. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter worth $107,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

