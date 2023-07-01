First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC cut its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKYY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3,750.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $75.94 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $54.50 and a one year high of $79.44. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.19.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

