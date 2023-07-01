First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Short Interest Update

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 126.0% from the May 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of FPAFY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.69. 15,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,849. First Pacific has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $2.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65.

First Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.0594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 6.21%. This is an increase from First Pacific’s previous dividend of $0.05.

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

