First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,269 shares during the quarter. First Interstate BancSystem makes up about 1.0% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.69% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $21,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 31,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 47,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 13,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.06 per share, for a total transaction of $342,689.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,672.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, CFO Marcy D. Mutch purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $127,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 45,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,992.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 13,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.06 per share, with a total value of $342,689.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,672.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 19,150 shares of company stock worth $496,209 and sold 193,000 shares worth $4,472,582. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stephens reduced their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Shares of FIBK opened at $23.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.08. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $46.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.28). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $255.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 68.36%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

