First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BUSE. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Busey from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of First Busey from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

First Busey Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average of $21.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.85. First Busey has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

First Busey Announces Dividend

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $117.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.43 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 26.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.51%.

Insider Transactions at First Busey

In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,437.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,437.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $96,647.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,483.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,322 shares of company stock valued at $189,168. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Busey

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Busey by 29.5% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 135,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 30,858 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of First Busey by 20.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Busey by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 421,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after purchasing an additional 22,323 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of First Busey by 316.2% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 57,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinus LLC grew its position in shares of First Busey by 12.5% in the first quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 37,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. 50.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

