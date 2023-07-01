Financial Survey: Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) vs. Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY)

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Free Report) and Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.4% of Bank First shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Bank First shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bank First and Akbank T.A.S., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank First 0 1 0 0 2.00 Akbank T.A.S. 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Bank First presently has a consensus target price of $91.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.98%. Given Bank First’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bank First is more favorable than Akbank T.A.S..

This table compares Bank First and Akbank T.A.S.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank First 29.75% 12.28% 1.51% Akbank T.A.S. N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bank First and Akbank T.A.S.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank First $136.38 million 6.34 $45.21 million $5.33 15.61 Akbank T.A.S. $5.81 billion N/A $898.88 million N/A N/A

Akbank T.A.S. has higher revenue and earnings than Bank First.

Dividends

Bank First pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Akbank T.A.S. pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Bank First pays out 22.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank First has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Bank First has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akbank T.A.S. has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank First beats Akbank T.A.S. on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products. It also provides credit cards; ATM processing; insurance; data processing and other information technology; investment and safekeeping; treasury management; and online, telephone, and mobile banking services. The company's loan products include real estate loans, including commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans for working capital, accounts receivable, inventory financing, and other business purposes; construction and development loans; residential 1-4 family loans; and consumer loans for personal and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit. The company was formerly known as Bank First National Corporation and changed its name to Bank First Corporation in June 2019. Bank First Corporation was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

About Akbank T.A.S.

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury segments. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking. It also offers services to large, medium, and small size corporate and commercial customers that include Turkish Lira (TL) and foreign currency denominated working capital loans financing for investments, foreign trade financing, derivative instruments for hedging purposes of foreign currency and interest risk, letters of credit, foreign currency trading, corporate finance, and deposit and cash management services, as well as project finance loans; and timely and permanent solutions for corporate customers' working capital management, delivering cash management services based on customers' requests that include collection and payment services and liquidity and information management. In addition, the company engages in treasury activities consisting of TL and foreign currency spot and forward transactions, treasury and government bonds, Eurobonds, and private sector bond transactions, as well as derivative trading activities; and marketing and pricing activities related treasury products. Further, it provides financial leasing services, stock exchange brokerage services, and portfolio management, as well as offers payment services and issues electronic money. Akbank T.A.S. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

