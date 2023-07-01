Field & Main Bank Makes New $60,000 Investment in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,921,712 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $287,379,000 after buying an additional 2,536,638 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,712,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $232,869,000 after buying an additional 1,521,519 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $677,034,000 after buying an additional 1,349,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,458,205 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $176,057,000 after buying an additional 949,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $111,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,486,578.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $111,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,486,578.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $160,960.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 658,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,543,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,680 shares of company stock valued at $392,041 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $60.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.76. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $42.77 and a one year high of $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 17.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

