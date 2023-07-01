Field & Main Bank Cuts Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Field & Main Bank reduced its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Unilever were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Dividend Announcement

UL opened at $52.13 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.