Fetch.ai 1-Day Volume Hits $53.01 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000742 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $185.19 million and approximately $53.01 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00042777 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00030477 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00013624 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004527 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,096,676 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

