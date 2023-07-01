FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. Takes Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 66,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000. Bank of America accounts for about 0.4% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in Bank of America by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 15,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 24,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 257,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 54,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bank of America Price Performance
BAC opened at $28.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $228.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Bank of America Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.
Bank of America Company Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
