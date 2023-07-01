FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. Has $30.57 Million Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. trimmed its position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,154,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,309,901 shares during the quarter. Grab makes up approximately 6.9% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Grab were worth $30,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grab by 211.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,061,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149,205 shares during the period. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,406,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grab by 115.8% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 468,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 251,623 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grab by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 13,036,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734,992 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Grab by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 27,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the period. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Grab stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $4.03.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.00 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 86.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.08%. Grab’s quarterly revenue was up 130.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.55 to $3.10 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Grab from $4.03 to $4.20 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.03.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

