Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 52.2% from the May 31st total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fangdd Network Group Trading Down 12.9 %

Fangdd Network Group stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,118,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,048. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92. Fangdd Network Group has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $4.16.

Get Fangdd Network Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fangdd Network Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fangdd Network Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.46% of Fangdd Network Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Fangdd Network Group Company Profile

Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides supply-chain financial products and support transactions, as well as online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fangdd Network Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fangdd Network Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.