Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Free Report)’s share price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.68. 134,802 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 332,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exscientia from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Exscientia Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.28. The company has a market cap of $715.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 542.26%. The business had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exscientia plc will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia during the 4th quarter worth $1,413,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,811,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,079,000 after acquiring an additional 708,460 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,639,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,457,000 after acquiring an additional 25,554 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 4,771.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 580,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 568,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia Company Profile

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

