Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EXC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $40.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Exelon by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 126,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 30,255 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,346,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth about $564,000. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.