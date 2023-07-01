Evertz Technologies (EVTZF) versus Its Competitors Financial Contrast

Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Free Report) is one of 68 publicly-traded companies in the “Communication Equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Evertz Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Evertz Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evertz Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Evertz Technologies Competitors 62 500 947 6 2.59

Evertz Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 58.65%. As a group, “Communication Equipment” companies have a potential upside of 155.26%. Given Evertz Technologies’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Evertz Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

6.2% of Evertz Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of shares of all “Communication Equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.7% of shares of all “Communication Equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Evertz Technologies and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Evertz Technologies N/A N/A 10.51 Evertz Technologies Competitors $155.26 million -$8.50 million 141.09

Evertz Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Evertz Technologies. Evertz Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Evertz Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evertz Technologies N/A N/A N/A Evertz Technologies Competitors -19.32% -41.40% -6.89%

Dividends

Evertz Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Evertz Technologies pays out 51.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Communication Equipment” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.6% and pay out 15.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Evertz Technologies competitors beat Evertz Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions. It also provides video encoders, decoders, and multiplexing products comprising encoders/transcoders, decoders, multiplexers, monitoring and auto-changeover products, and enterprise products; fiber transport products; and audio consoles and processing products, such as mixing consoles, routing and I/O products, summing and processing products, and IP audio gateways. In addition, the company offers asset management and playout products, consisting of asset management, ingest, playout and branding, and transcoding/conforming products; live media production products; routers; flexible media processing products; and IP audio/video processing, media gateway, switch routing, timing, and software defined network orchestration products. Further, it provides USB media recording products; multiviewers comprising IP and SDI multiviewers, MVP, and accessories; RF products; timing and synchronization products; and infrastructure and conversion products. The company serves content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels, and television service providers. Evertz Technologies Limited was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

