EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE) Short Interest Update

EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 69.0% from the May 31st total of 14,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVe Mobility Acquisition
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVE. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 472,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 252,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 137,950 shares during the period. Finally, Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. 65.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EVe Mobility Acquisition Stock Performance
EVE traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.51. 342,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,876. EVe Mobility Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.40.
EVe Mobility Acquisition Company Profile
EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the automotive and mobility industry.
